Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $300.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.45.

Insulet Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $18.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.41. 12,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,351. Insulet has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 153.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

