INT Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,772.00 (INT)

INT (INT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. One INT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, INT has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. INT has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $31,772.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,192.62 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00174591 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004009 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003624 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132232 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033573 BTC.
About INT
INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. INT’s official website is intchain.io.
INT Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.