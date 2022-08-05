Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $21,424.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 1,339 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $21,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Michele Murgel sold 100 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Michele Murgel sold 615 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $12,595.20.

On Monday, May 23rd, Michele Murgel sold 875 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $19,328.75.

On Friday, May 20th, Michele Murgel sold 568 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $12,541.44.

Intapp Stock Down 1.9 %

Intapp stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 41,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,986. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $978.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 144,766 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 309,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

