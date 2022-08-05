Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.83.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. Intel has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.