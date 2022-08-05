Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $45.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Intel to a negative rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

