Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Lowered to $152.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 145.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NTLA. Bank of America began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,953. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.38. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $180.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

