Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Intercontinental Exchange has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $107.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.91.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

