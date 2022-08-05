Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $985,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,402,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.39. 21,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,865. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average of $124.50. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

