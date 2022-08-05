Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,006 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.2% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $930.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $859.50.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $53.81 on Friday, hitting $872.09. 867,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,116,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $741.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $843.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

