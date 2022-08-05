Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after acquiring an additional 763,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,329,000 after acquiring an additional 585,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.58. 100,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,957. The company has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

