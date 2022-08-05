Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 26.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 271,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

JKHY traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $209.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,585. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.92 and a 200-day moving average of $184.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $209.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

