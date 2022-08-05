Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1,136.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 3.8% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $16,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $326.40. 124,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,030. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.54. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

