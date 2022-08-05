Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 44.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,950,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,041 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 524,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 25,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 1.0 %

PFE stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 395,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,919,380. The firm has a market cap of $276.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.