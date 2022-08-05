Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 29.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.29 per share, with a total value of $50,803.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,872.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lisa M. O'neill sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,956,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Lakeland Financial stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.63. 347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.77. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 40.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

