Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Medtronic by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 784,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,072,000 after purchasing an additional 68,479 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Medtronic by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 63,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $93.20. The company had a trading volume of 90,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,209. The company has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

