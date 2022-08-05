Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,584. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.18 and its 200 day moving average is $104.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.