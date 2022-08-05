Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 0.5% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.1 %

WFC stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.68. 1,154,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,760,930. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.98%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

