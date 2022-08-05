Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 546,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 98,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,396,150. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

