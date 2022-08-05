Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.12

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.12 and traded as high as C$32.17. Interfor shares last traded at C$32.10, with a volume of 189,376 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Interfor from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Interfor Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07.

Insider Transactions at Interfor

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$6.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$7.38 by C($0.77). The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 5.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$338,572.02. In other news, Senior Officer Eric Larouche purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$176,750. Also, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$338,572.02. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $225,912.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

See Also

