International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 140 Price Target at

set a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC set a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 174.54 ($2.14).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.46) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.92 billion and a PE ratio of -2.61. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 102.14 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 199.50 ($2.44). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.