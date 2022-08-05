Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.56.

ITCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $58.77 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.