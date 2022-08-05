InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.52-$1.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of IVT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 228,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.94. InvenTrust Properties has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 19.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 124.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Featured Stories

