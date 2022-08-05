Inverse Finance (INV) Price Reaches $122.00 on Top Exchanges

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for about $122.00 or 0.00530265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Inverse Finance has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $11.43 million and $818,855.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00221430 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004820 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001513 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance (INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

