INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:IPU) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $466.36

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 466.36 ($5.71) and traded as high as GBX 493.08 ($6.04). INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 486 ($5.96), with a volume of 20,627 shares.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £159.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 466.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 506.23.

Get INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

Insider Transactions at INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

In other INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust news, insider Jane Lewis bought 1,000 shares of INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 489 ($5.99) per share, for a total transaction of £4,890 ($5,991.91).

(Get Rating)

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.