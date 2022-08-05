INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:IPU) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $466.36

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 466.36 ($5.71) and traded as high as GBX 493.08 ($6.04). INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 486 ($5.96), with a volume of 20,627 shares.
INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £159.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 466.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 506.23.
INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.23%.
Insider Transactions at INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust
INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
