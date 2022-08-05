Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $23.22. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 117.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,394,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,993 shares during the last quarter.

