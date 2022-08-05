Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

ICMB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. 8,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,424. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is -153.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

