Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 5th (AAOI, ACLS, ARWR, BAND, CMPS, CROX, DLX, EPAM, FNA, FRG)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 5th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $3.20 to $2.80.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $80.00 to $95.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $80.00 to $82.00.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $71.00 to $50.00.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $58.00 to $35.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $120.00 to $116.00.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $42.00 to $36.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $400.00 to $440.00.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $25.00.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $63.00 to $49.00.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.50.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target cut by R. F. Lafferty from $21.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $23.00 to $27.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $500.00 to $440.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $123.00 to $135.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $31.00 to $30.00.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $11.00 to $8.00.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $175.00 to $145.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $14.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $240.00 to $265.00.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $35.00 to $31.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $76.00 to $79.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $11.00 to $120.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $185.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $32.00 to $34.00.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $100.00 to $90.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $125.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $53.00 to $43.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $19.00.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.50.

