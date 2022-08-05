Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 5th (AAOI, ACLS, ARWR, BAND, CMPS, CROX, DLX, EPAM, FNA, FRG)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 5th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $3.20 to $2.80.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $80.00 to $95.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $80.00 to $82.00.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $71.00 to $50.00.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $58.00 to $35.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $120.00 to $116.00.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $42.00 to $36.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $400.00 to $440.00.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $25.00.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $63.00 to $49.00.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.50.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target cut by R. F. Lafferty from $21.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $23.00 to $27.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $500.00 to $440.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $123.00 to $135.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $31.00 to $30.00.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $11.00 to $8.00.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $175.00 to $145.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $14.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $240.00 to $265.00.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $35.00 to $31.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $76.00 to $79.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $11.00 to $120.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $185.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $32.00 to $34.00.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $100.00 to $90.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $125.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $53.00 to $43.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $19.00.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.50.

