Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.53.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $37.92 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 154.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.