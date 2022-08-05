IOST 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.26 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $275.50 million and approximately $17.26 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

