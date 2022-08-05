Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. 4,105,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,880. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

IOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at $137,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

