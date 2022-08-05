IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics updated its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.30 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.30 EPS.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,858. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.38.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

