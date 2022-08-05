iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $146.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $153.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.48. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,417.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,009. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,294,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,884,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,297,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $13,862,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

