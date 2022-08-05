Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) is WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s 4th Largest Position

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,433 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises about 2.9% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRM traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.99. 37,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,575. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

