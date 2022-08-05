iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Wealthsource Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,153 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $109,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,442 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after acquiring an additional 818,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,462,000 after acquiring an additional 798,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,130,000 after buying an additional 768,351 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.22. 5,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,695. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.55. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

