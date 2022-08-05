iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Position Boosted by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 665.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 925,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,006,000 after purchasing an additional 490,914 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,382,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 90,551.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 376,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 375,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,109,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.