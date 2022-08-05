iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.69 and last traded at $31.69. Approximately 116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84.
