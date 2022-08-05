iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 10,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,337,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $863,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.73. 143,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,075. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $117.64.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

