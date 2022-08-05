iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after acquiring an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.88. 99,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,075. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.64.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

