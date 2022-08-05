iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 146.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,123,214. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.