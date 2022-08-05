iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 219.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,587,000 after acquiring an additional 508,287 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,064,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,651,000 after purchasing an additional 492,231 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,623,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,240,000 after purchasing an additional 614,039 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 612,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,440,000 after purchasing an additional 69,720 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,292. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $176.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.51.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

