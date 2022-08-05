iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,944 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $418,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $413.37. The company had a trading volume of 301,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,132. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.99 and its 200-day moving average is $420.18.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

