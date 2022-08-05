iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $416.32 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.18.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
