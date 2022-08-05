iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,549,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,567 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $423,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IVW traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.63. The company had a trading volume of 101,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,945. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

