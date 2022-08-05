iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Lifted by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

IVE stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $144.51. 22,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,871. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.49 and a 200-day moving average of $148.40.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

