iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Trading Up 0.3%

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$30.01 and last traded at C$29.94. Approximately 2,636,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,830,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.86.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.54.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.