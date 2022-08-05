Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Announces $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Shares of ITUB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. 1,212,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,217,864. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $664,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 54.6% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 818,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 289,273 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $204,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,523,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

