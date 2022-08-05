Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.
Shares of ITRI stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 587,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. Itron has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $86.49.
In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
