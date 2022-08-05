Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Itron Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 587,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. Itron has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $86.49.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Itron by 10.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Itron by 314.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Itron by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

