ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues Earnings Results

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. ITT updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.35-4.65 EPS.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $78.37. 505,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,565. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average is $76.27. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. ITT has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ITT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in ITT by 285.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen cut their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

