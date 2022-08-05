ITT (NYSE:ITT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.37. 505,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,565. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average is $76.27. ITT has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after buying an additional 669,698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,215,000 after buying an additional 65,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after buying an additional 87,718 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,196,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,996,000 after buying an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,643,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.