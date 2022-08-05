Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $807,000 Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,695 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after purchasing an additional 519,649 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,574,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,135,000 after purchasing an additional 211,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,438,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

SJI opened at $34.57 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

